Eliza Taylor, Clark Gregg, Candice Patton & More Join TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites SDCC 2019 Panel

Fandoms, rejoice! TV Guide Magazine will be hosting its 10th annual Fan Favorites panel at 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego, and you won't want to miss who's going to be there.

The panel, hosted by Damian Holbrook, will take place in Ballroom 20 at the convention center on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. PT and bring together stars from a variety of TV shows to discuss their experiences with fans, reveal behind-the-scenes stories, and share their personal fan favorites.

The panelists include faves from comedies like Superstore's Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash and The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, as well as stars of superhero series like The Flash's Candice Patton, Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg.

Plus, The 100's Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor are back and will be joined by other genre TV favorites, such as The Magicians' Brittany Curran, American Gods' Yetide Badaki, and Legacies' Matt Davis.

Be sure to arrive early, because this panel is going to be a lot of fun!

And if you have questions for any of the panelists, scroll down and leave them in the comments and Damian might ask them on stage.

TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites 2019, Friday, July 19, 6 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20