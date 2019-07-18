All 164 Episodes of 'Mad About You' Coming to Spectrum Originals — Find Out When

If you never watched Mad About You and want to catch up before its return or just want to relive some of your favorite moments and you're a Spectrum subscriber, you're in luck.

Spectrum announced Thursday that it will make all 164 episodes of the comedy's original run available for free on demand, beginning August 1.

A new limited series, which reunites Paul Reiser (Paul) and Helen Hunt (Jamie), will debut for the holidays in late 2019. It will explore modern marriage through the eyes of their characters as empty-nesters.

Hunt and Reiser will also executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher. Peter Tolan will be the limited series' showrunner, executive producer, and writer, while Danny Jacobson, who co-created the series with Reiser, will be an executive consultant. Hunt will direct the first episode.

"We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain," Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement when the limited series was first announced. "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show — as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older. It's going to be great!"

"Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters," Spectrum Originals Head of Original Content Katherine Pope said. "We can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again.​"

Mad About You, Original Series, Streaming, Thursday, August 1, Spectrum Originals

Mad About You, Limited Series Premiere, Late 2019, Spectrum Originals