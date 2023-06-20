Paxton Whitehead Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Mad About You’ Actor Was 85

Veteran actor Paxton Whitehead, who had memorable recurring roles in hit shows such as Friends, Frasier, and Mad About You, has died. He was 85.

Whitehead passed away on Friday, June 16, at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, his son, Charles Whitehead, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on October 17, 1937, in East Malling and Larkfield, Kent, England, Whitehead began his acting career on the stage, making his Broadway debut in The Affair (1962). He also served as the artistic director of the Shaw Festival, the repertory company dedicated to the works of George Bernard Shaw.

In 1980, he received a Tony Award nomination for his role as Pellinore in Camelot. He would appear another 16 times on Broadway from 1962 to 2018, starring in the likes of My Fair Lady, Suite in Two Keys, and The Crucifer of Blood.

On screen, he appeared in numerous films and television shows. He made his film debut in Back to School (1986), in which he portrayed Dr. Philip Barbay. His TV work included recurring roles in many of the top sitcoms of the 1990s, including across-the-hall neighbor Hal Conway on Mad About You from 1992-99 and Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, on Friends in 1998.

Speaking about his role in Friends, Whitehead told Somedayprods.com, “Well, it was a great show. How they managed to do it, episode after episode, year after year, I don’t know. It was wonderful. They had a wonderful writing crew.”

His other TV credits include 3rd Rock from the Sun, Magnum, P.I., Law & Order, Ellen, The Drew Carey Show, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives, and many more.

He is survived by his son Charles and his daughter Alex.