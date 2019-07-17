'The Originals' Joseph Morgan Joins 'Animal Kingdom' in Recurring Role

If you were a fan of The Vampire Diaries or The Originals and have missed seeing Joseph Morgan on your television screens, you're in luck.

Morgan will be recurring on TNT's Animal Kingdom as Jed, Colin's brother, starting with Tuesday's episode, TVLine reported. Like his brother, he isn't exactly mentally stable and "rejected mainstream society and chooses to live in isolation on a rural compound with his beleaguered wife and three children."

He will be part of Season 4's flashbacks to 1977 that reveal how Janine (Leila George) became Smurf (Ellen Barkin). Whether an older version of the character will be seen in the scenes taking place in the present has yet to be determined.

Morgan can also be seen in the upcoming Brave New World adaptation on USA Network. He'll be playing CJack60, an Epsilon who does physical, tedious jobs and is greatly affected after being witness to a horrifying incident.

