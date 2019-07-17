Worth Watching: 'Suits' Final Season, 'Pearson' Spinoff, Conan at Comic-Con, 'To the Moon and Back'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

Suits (9/8c, USA): The verdict is in as fans welcome back the slick legal drama for a ninth and final season, with shippers beyond delighted that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) are now officially a couple. And yet there's work to be done on the professional front to preserve the reputation of the law firm, when Harvey and Samantha (Katherine Heigl) join forces to try to keep Zane's name on the Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams law firm's door. (Which, admittedly, is a mouthful.)

'Suits': Denise Crosby Previews 'Formidable' Faye Taking Charge of the Firm Plus, find out who Faye considers an ally and what she thinks of Mike Ross when he returns.

Pearson (10/9c, USA): If only the spinoff built around the formidable presence of Gina Torres as former queen bee Jessica Pearson had more of that fun Suits juice. While Jessica still has a wardrobe to die for and attitude to match, her new gig as fixer for a brash and ethically challenged Chicago mayor (Morgan Spector) is about as enjoyable as a root canal. This is the sort of self-righteous drama where calling its star "the biggest, baddest operator around" isn't meant as a compliment.

Conan (11/10c, TBS): Once again, Team Coco invades San Diego for the annual Comic-Con hype jamboree, with on-location episodes from Spreckles Theatre airing through Saturday. First up, Conan O'Brien gets spooky with the cast of the much-anticipated It Chapter Two, including James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa. Later in the week: a cast reunion of Veronica Mars in advance of the Hulu reboot.

8 Days: To the Moon and Back (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): The celebration of Apollo 11's 50th anniversary continues with an elaborate PBS/BBC co-production that eavesdrops on newly declassified audio of conversations among the astronauts. These fascinating sound bites are synced to newly shot studio recreations featuring Rufus Wright as Neil Armstrong, Jack Tarlton as Buzz Aldrin and Patrick Kennedy as Michael Collins. News archives and CGI take viewers from the countdown and liftoff through the splashdown eight days later.

Inside Wednesday TV: It's a wonder June (Elisabeth Moss) hasn't already cracked under the pressure, and in an intense and surreal episode of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, a hospital vigil alongside her pregnant and comatose "walking partner" Natalie (Ashleigh LaThrop), aka "Of Matthew," may prove to be one trial too many. "You were supposed to be one of the strong ones," laments June's former mistress, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), who should know by now that still waters run very deep in Gilead… We know they play dirty on Paramount Network's Yellowstone (10/9c, Paramount Network), but even so, a gut-wrenching scheme targeting John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his livestock is so outrageous it could send the rancher into the calculating orbit of the up-to-no-good Beck brothers (Neal McDonough and Terry Serpico)… A successful entrepreneur knows it's important to stay flexible, which is why when problems mount up on the street in FX's druggie drama Snowfall (10/9c), it's time for Franklin (Damson Idris) to pivot his business model.