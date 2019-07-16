Emmys 2019: Why 'Stranger Things,' 'Big Little Lies' & More Aren't Eligible

The 2019 Emmy nominations were just announced, but just because some of your favorite series weren't nominated, doesn't mean they were snubbed.

A few very popular shows, including Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, and The Handmaid’s Tale, are all ineligible for this year’s Primetime Emmys due to their most recent season's release date.

In fact, in order to be eligible for the 2019 Emmys, a show needed to have aired their first episode between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies, which premiered on June 9, will not be up for any Emmys until 2020. It’s believed the season was pushed back so it wouldn’t compete with HBO’s other major hit, Game of Thrones.

The first season of Big Little Lies was of course an awards juggernaut, as it picked up 16 nominations and eight wins back in 2017.

Stranger Things Season 3 dropped on Netflix on Thursday, July 4, meaning it too will not be a part of this year’s Emmys.

And Hulu’s Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which premiered on June 5, will also have to wait until next year to be honored.

Popular awards contenders like Atlanta, Westworld, and The Crown, will also not be up for the Emmys because their new seasons premiere later this year.

Meanwhile, shows like GLOW (Season 2), Orange Is the New Black (Season 6), and Pose (Season 1), all missed the deadline last year, so their older seasons were eligible for awards this year.

2019 Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox