'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Find Out Now By Testing Your Knowledge (QUIZ)

Nickelodeon's reboot of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader continues to put adults to the test by challenging them with grade-school questions and this week's episode was no different.

Hosted by John Cena, the game show sees contestants attempt to answer questions they may have known better as children with the assistance of pint-sized helpers. And while it may be easy to pass judgment on struggling game players, the game calls into question adults' ability to remember facts and basic knowledge they knew as kids.

If you're one of the many viewers curious about whether or not you could answer the seemingly elementary questions being asked in Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, you're in luck. We have the quiz based on Monday night's episode for you to test your knowledge.

Below, find out if you are truly smarter than a 5th grader by taking the quiz, and let us know how you do in the comments below. For more fun games and questions, catch Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader Mondays on Nickelodeon.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Mondays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon