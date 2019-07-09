'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Test Your Knowledge With Questions From the Show (QUIZ)

Another week means another episode of Nickelodeon's delightful Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, which sees adults put their knowledge to the test against grade-schoolers.

While viewers at home are wondering if the contestants are smarter than the kids they're playing against, we're allowing fans to find out if they can beat the challenges presented in the show. If watching the John Cena-hosted program just isn't enough for you, we dare you to test your grade-school memory by taking this quiz based on the latest episode's questions.

Covering multiple subjects in everything from Geometry and Animal Science to Grammar and U.S. History, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader will either make you question your memory retention or sigh in relief over your abilities. Find out for yourself in the quiz below, and if you're looking for even more testing, Nickelodeon's series has released a brand-new Amazon Alexa skill.

Similar to the series, players can answer questions from grades 1 through 5, receiving help from classmates each level. If participants answer a question wrong, the classmates will be able to save them from elimination as they attempt to prove they're smarter than a 5th grader. If fans wish to access the skill on Amazon's Alexa, all they must say is "Alexa, open Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader."

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Mondays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon