Daytime Emmys 2019: The Winners List

On a packed TV night — Game of Thrones, American Idol — we hope you're able to tune in for the only awards show that honors your daytime faves: the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards!

The Sunday, May 5 ceremony, will air live on emmyonline.tv and Facebook.com/TheEmmys starting at 8/7c. And the night is a big one as fan favorites like Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless are leading the pack as nominees.

Plus, along with the many daytime dramas being honored, syndicated talk shows, game shows, and other series like Judge Judy and Jeopardy! are in the running, and Judge Judy herself, Judith Sheindlin, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Follow along with us as we update the big winners of the night below. Stay tuned!

TONIGHT! The 46th Annual #DaytimeEmmys, LIVE from Pasadena. Watch right here on Twitter at 8p ET / 5p PT. pic.twitter.com/wP9PiCZe2R — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) May 5, 2019

Outstanding Younger Actor In a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

William Lipton, General Hospital

Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Garren Stitt, General Hospital

Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray — WINNER

Steve Harvey, Steve

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Drama Series

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Days of Our Lives

Patricia Bethune, General Hospital

Wayne Brady, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress In a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, General Hospital — WINNER

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

The People's Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Couples Court with The Cutlers

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, Giants

Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series

Liana Liberato, Light as a Feather

Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU, UMC

Liz Vassey, Riley Parra

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, After Forever

Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series

Kevin Spirtas, After Forever

Brian White, Bronx SIU, UMC

Wayne Wilcox, Only Children

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Crystal Brown, Giants

Erin Cherry, After Forever

Cady Huffman, After Forever

Carolyn Ratteray, Riley Parra

Brianne Tju, Light as a Feather

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Ameer Baraka, Bronx SIU, UMC

Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series

Wil Lash, Anacostia

Sean Samuels, Giants

Terrence Terrell, Giants

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Lou Diamond Phillips, Conversations in L.A.

Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay The Series

Anita Gillette, After Forever

J. August Richards, Giants

Kelsey Scott, Giants

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

Giants

The New 30

After Forever

Youth & Consequences

The Bay the Series

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Entertainment New Program

Access

Entertainment Tonight

Inside Edition

Extra

DailyMailTV

Outstanding Culinary Program

Eat. Race. Win.

Giada Entertains

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Cook's Country

Valerie's Home Cooking

Lidia's Kitchen

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking

Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm

Pati Jinich, Pati's Mexican Table

Catherine Fulvio, A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School