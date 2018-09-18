7 Biggest Surprises and Snubs From the 2018 Emmys

The 70th Emmy Awards were full of surprising moments, both good and bad.

If the ceremony did anything, it proved that winners aren’t always easy to spot and they can be just as shocked as viewers! From The Handmaid’s Tale to Atlanta, a number of shows were shut out from major categories, while others pulled out unsuspecting triumphs, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Below, we’re breaking down the biggest surprises and snubs from the evening.

The Handmaid’s Tale Leaves (Mostly) Empty-Handed

It was a very different year for Hulu’s hit series starring Elisabeth Moss. After the show pretty much swept the 2017 festivities, it was almost a given that it would bag a few trophies. Unfortunately, none of the major categories shelled out the goods. Samira Wiley did take home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, and the show also collected a technical award, but both were presented off-air.

No Love for This Is Us

Seems like the odds for NBC’s This Is Us were just not in its favor this year. The multi-nominated series didn’t take home any prizes apart from Ron Cephas Jones‘ unaired recognition as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. After Sterling K. Brown won last year’s honor for his category, it was predicted he could repeat the victory or that his fellow star and nominee Milo Ventimiglia might take the prize. But not even Jack’s death in the show could inspire Emmys love for America’s favorite emotional family.

It’s Not Always Sunny in Atlanta

The second season of Donald Glover‘s FX comedy was highly-acclaimed among viewers and critics, but the praise didn’t translate into voting as the series didn’t repeat 2017’s sweep. Instead, the show took home smaller prizes like Katt Williams’ Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and a cinematography nod — both which were awarded off-air.

Claire Foy takes The Crown

The buzzed-about favorite for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series had been Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, who made headlines as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in that category. Instead, The Crown‘s Claire Foy earned the (still deserved) honor. It just wasn’t Oh’s year, but with the promise of a second season for the BBC series, it’s possible she’ll be back next year.

Thandie Newton Reigns Supreme with Westworld

Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Newton was stacked against three of The Handmaid’s Tale stars as well as early favorite Vanessa Kirby for The Crown. Ultimately, the Westworld star took home top honors, much to her and the audience’s surprise. Newton also made a little history with her win — she’s the first from her series to win in any of the major categories.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Dethrones The Voice

It’s always nice when a category takes a turn from it’s usual course and chooses a new winner. In the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the top prize, dethroning three-year consecutive winner The Voice. Needless to say a party took place on stage when it came time to accept the honor.

The Americans Take a Final Bow

It was a big night for fans of the recently-retired FX series, starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Pitted against past winners and other favorites, the show managed to pull off some surprises for its final run, including two big wins: writers Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg nabbed Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Rhys took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.