'The Walking Dead' to Tackle PTSD, New Conflicts & More in Season 10

The Walking Dead may not be returning to TV for a while, but buzz is bigger than ever for the fan favorite as viewers anticipate the series's Comic-Con appearance in San Diego this week.

In preparation of the landmark 10th season, showrunner Angela Kang recently spilled some details on what fans can expect toEntertainment Weekly, revealing everything from more screen time for the Whisperers to some characters grappling with PTSD. The first thing Kang shared, though, was that the story will pick up not long after the snowstorm-set Season 9 finale.

"We're passing a few months, probably. I feel like we mark time on the show based on the children. So we saw Rosita pretty heavily pregnant at the end of last year, and I'll say that that state has changed," Kang offered.

"A little time has passed. They've been living with some of the Whisperers' rules, and we'll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season."

And trauma seems to be the key word here, as Kang went on to say, "We're dealing with a lot of things also to do with people's trauma, and the idea of what is real or not real. Things having to do with illusion, or just memory breaking, PTSD. So there's a lot of stuff that we're doing that's pretty unique to the feel of this season."

Season 10 will also feature more conflict with the Whisperers that will play out in an unfamiliar way. "There's definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that's very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there's just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel."

Kang then teased the battles ahead as she shared, "We're also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we're just not really in that period of time anymore. So we're working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we've done on the show, which I'm super-excited about."

As for the Whisperers, expect to see a lot more of them. "We'll be telling more of their side of the story in Season 10. We will get some interesting backstory, and some more insight into some more characters within that group," Kang promised. "We will learn more about Alpha and Beta. They've got their own problems, too, within their group, so there will be some interesting back-and-forth between our two groups as they deal with this conflict at the border."

Hopefully a Season 10 trailer is on the way at Comic-Con to shed some light on the promises made by Kang, but until then, audiences will just have to wait for confirmation.

The Walking Dead, Season 10, TBA, AMC