'Four Weddings and a Funeral' EP on How the Series Is Tied to the Original Film

Fans of the 1994 British rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral, take note: Hulu's much anticipated adaptation is no retread. Writers Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, along with showrunner Tracey Wigfield, reimagined director Mike Newell's film for 2019.

The first season of this anthology series centers on four American friends living in London, and their various romantic entanglements. "The thing that tethers it to the original," Wigfield explains, "is that it's about an American falling in love with a British guy, and there will be four weddings and a funeral."

At the center of the group is Maya (Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel), a New York political operative who travels to the U.K. for bestie Ainsley's (Rebecca Rittenhouse) wedding. She decides to leave her life in the Big Apple behind when she meets Kash, a charming wannabe actor (Nikesh Patel). Of course, it gets complicated.

"This group of friends, they’re 30 years old," says Wigfield. "They're at that point where people start making real decisions about their love lives. It's not just messing around anymore."

Four Weddings and a Funeral, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 31, Hulu

