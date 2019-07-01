Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Teases Relationship Drama in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The trailer for Mindy Kaling's highly-anticipated Four Weddings and a Funeral is finally here.

Get ready for the emotional ups and downs as the story follows a group of friends who come together for a series of events that puts some of them in precarious positions. Four Weddings follows Maya (Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel), a communications director from New York who leaves the senatorial campaign she's been working on in favor of joining her soon-to-be-wed college friend in London.

Relationships will be challenged as new bonds are made while others are broken with "political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings... and a funeral." Hulu released the show's first piece of key art, as well, which shows the limited anthology's cast on display.

Four Weddings and a Funeral stars Emmanuel, Zoe Boyle, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith. The show premieres Wednesday, July 31 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on the platform.

Also making appearances in the trailer are Four Weddings and a Funeral film star Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney, whose rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding was also released in the '90s. The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Richard Curtis, Matt Warburton, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Tristam Shapeero and Charles McDougall. Kaling and Warburton wrote the pilot episode.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss Four Weddings and a Funeral when it debuts on Hulu at the end of the month.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Four Weddings and a Funeral, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 31, Hulu