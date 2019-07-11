'Arrow' Promotes Katherine McNamara to Series Regular for Final Season

Another actor from the flashforwards has been promoted to series regular for Arrow's eighth and final season.

Katherine McNamara, who plays Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity's (Emily Bett Rickards) daughter Mia Smoak in the future, is sticking around, Deadline reported Thursday. McNamara debuted as Blackstar in the Season 7 episode, "Unmasked," but viewers didn't find out who she really was until "Star City Slayer."

Joseph David-Jones, who plays the future version of Connor Hawke, Bronze Tiger's (Michael Jai White) son whom John Diggle (David Ramsey) adopts, was previously upped to series regular in June.

Production has begun on the final season, showrunner Beth Schwartz announced Thursday. She tweeted a photo of the premiere script, which revealed the title is "Starling City."

However, the city hasn't been called that in years and the flashforwards in Season 7 reveal that it's not going to be called that in the future, either. (At the beginning of Season 4, it had been renamed Star City.) So, what could that mean?

While we could be getting a flashback-filled episode, it doesn't seem likely. What seems more probable is that it's related to whatever Oliver will be doing with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who collected him in the Season 7 finale to fulfill the deal he made in the "Elseworlds" crossover.

"You assist me as we seek to prevent the inevitable," The Monitor said. Furthermore, he'd seen Oliver's future — and he dies during the crisis the multiverse is about to face.

Could the Starling City in question be on another Earth? We don't know quite yet how the final season will play out before the five-part "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover — which airs in December 2019 and early 2020 — or what exactly Oliver will be doing with the Monitor as they "seek to prevent the inevitable."

According to the logline for the final season, Oliver "will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance" and "is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero."

Arrow, 8th and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW