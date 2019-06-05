'Arrow' Promotes Joseph David-Jones to Series Regular for Final Season

The grim future of Arrow looks a bit brighter for Season 8 with news that one of the next generation of the team is sticking around.

Joseph David-Jones, who plays Connor Hawke, will be a series regular in the drama's final season, Deadline reported.

In the flashforwards at the end of the Season 7 finale, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Rene (Rick Gonzalez), and Roy (Colton Haynes) left the next generation — Connor, Mia (Katherine McNamara), William (Ben Lewis), and Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) — to continue to protect the city.

David-Jones first appeared on Arrow in the flashforwards of the 150th episode, "Emerald Archer." He was working with Mia, who didn't know at the time that Connor knew her parents are Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity, and Connor's adoptive father, Diggle (David Ramsey), asked him to keep an eye on her. Prior to that, he was introduced as Connor and the new Green Arrow in Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 in a possible future for Star City in 2046.

Arrow Season 7 revealed that Connor works for the organization Knightwatch and that his father was Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), but he was adopted by Diggle and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson).

We also learned that Connor was at odds with his brother, Diggle's other son, JJ, who didn't like his parents' expectations and became the leader of the Deathstroke Gang in the future. We have yet to learn what happens to Turner or the origins of Knightwatch and haven't seen JJ in the future.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season, Fall 2019, The CW