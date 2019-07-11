Will There Be a 'Big Little Lies' Season 3?

After the first season of Big Little Lies, there was no original plan for a second season — but fans still got it. And while Season 2 is still airing, fans are hoping that there will be a third.

However, it doesn't sound like they will get what they want. "The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood," HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine. "I just think it's not realistic." But a Season 3 could happen if the actresses' schedules made it possible.

The good news is that fans probably shouldn't worry that Season 2 will end with a cliffhanger. "Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying," Bloys said.

And if there is a third season, author Liane Moriarty might not be part of it. "I'd still love to see it, I never want anything to end," she previously told TV Insider in May. "I'm not the sort of person who watches a show and thinks it should stop. I think 'keep going forever,' but I think I'm done from my involvement. I'm busy writing my next novel."

If Season 2 is truly the end, then viewers only have two episodes left — the finale airs Sunday, July 21 — to watch of the Monterey Five's lives. And at least it sounds like we won't be left with a bunch of questions we may never get answered.

