9 Great Mary Louise Moments From ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)
Big Little Lies has proven that sometimes sequels are better than the original as Season 2 of the HBO drama continues to get us talking.
The series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz among many others welcomed the beloved Meryl Streep to its ranks in the second season and her character Mary Louise has provided many of the show’s best moments in this chapter. From her surprising screams to her odd temperament, Mary Louise has quickly become the show’s MVP.
While she continues to try and uncover answers about son Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death, we’re taking a look at some of the moments that have made Mary Louise one of the greatest Big Little Lies characters so far.
