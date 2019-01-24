Which Character From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Are You? (QUIZ)

There are plenty of things that make NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine a great comedy; the focus it places on real-world situations, the fantastic appearances from fun guest stars, how it emphasizes and develops the relationships between its protagonists — and, of course, how hilarious it is.

Perhaps most importantly, the show's characters make it impossible to stop binge-watching... or laughing. Now, you can see which one of Brooklyn's finest you're most like. Click through our "toight" quiz below to see whether you're Jake, Amy, Holt, Rosa, Terry, Gina or Boyle. NINE-NINE!