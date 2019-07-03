'Good Witch' Renewed for Season 6 — But Bailee Madison Is Out

Though its fifth season premiered only three weeks ago, the Hallmark series Good Witch has been renewed for a sixth season, per Deadline.

However, its renewal comes with one catch — the supernatural dramedy will return without series regular Bailee Madison, who has starred as Grace Russell since the series began in 2015.

“Once again, being the No. 1 series in cable, we are thrilled to announce a Season 6 pickup of Good Witch,” Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming & Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement to Deadline. “Bailee Madison will always be a beloved member of the Hallmark family.”

Good Witch, which also stars Catherine Bell and James Denton, is currently ad-supported cable's No. 1 scripted series currently on the air in both total viewers and women ages 25-54. It follows Cassie Nightengale (Bell) and her daughter Grace (Madison), who share a gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition, as they explore life in the fictional town of Middleton.

In the current season, airing now, Grace is set to graduate high school, allowing for a natural end to her storyline and a graceful exit from the series for Madison.