First Look at Hannah's Shocking Decision in 'Bachelorette' Hometown Dates Promo (VIDEO)

"I'm falling for all four men in different ways, and I don't have clarity," Hannah Brown says in a new promo for the Bachelorette 2019 star's hometown dates, seen exclusively on TV Insider below.

The Alabama beauty queen is off to meet the families of her final four men — Tyler in Jupiter, FL; Peter in Westlake Village, CA; Luke in Gainesville, GA; and Jed in Knoxville, TN — before deciding which three she'll bring with her to the fantasy suites. And by the looks of the preview, she's got her work cut out for her.

"It's been a ride with your son," Hannah says to the dad of her most complicated contestant, Luke. "It's not who Luke really is," another male family member (his brother?) tells the Bachelorette.

It's not just Luke's family covering the tough topics with Hannah, as we also see her asking "How do you feel?" of what appears to be Jed's mom. Her response? "I have no opinion of you." Yikes!

Of course, there's plenty of romance, too, as we see her riding in a plane with Peter, dancing in her swimsuit with Tyler, sharing a passionate kiss with Luke, and writing a song with Jed. But at the end of the day, only three men can remain.

"The search for answers leads to more questions, surprises, and a decision like we've never seen in Bachelorette history," a voiceover teases ominously. What will Hannah do? Share your theories in the comments below, and tune in Monday, July 8 to find out!