Henry Ian Cusick Joins 'MacGyver' Season 4 as a Series Regular

The MacGyver cast continues to grow.

Henry Ian Cusick is joining the CBS drama as a series regular for Season 4, Deadline reported Friday. He'll be starring as Russ, described as a "handsome and quick-witted Oxford-educated ex-military [man] who is a master manipulator and salesman."

He is "skilled in propaganda and lie detection with an extremely high emotional intelligence" and "used to getting his way." As a result of his wealth, he enjoys expensive suits, fast cars, private jets, and a house in Monte Carlo.

"Can't wait!" Cusick tweeted about the big news.

Cusick's casting isn't the only change between seasons for the CBS drama. MacGyver said goodbye to one of its original regulars, George Eads, who played Jack, in Season 3. Levy Tran then recurred as Desi and was promoted to series regular after the season ended.

The series also stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton.

Cusick's most recent credits include The Passage and The 100. What this means for his future on the latter is unclear, though the most recent episode of The CW drama did see Abby (Paige Turco) transfer his mind to a new body. Considering the state of his (old) body, it doesn't look like Kane can return to it, though anything's possible. Plus, the show did just bring back a couple dead characters, so we wouldn't rule out a future appearance from Cusick.

MacGyver, Season 4, Coming Soon, CBS