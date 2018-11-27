Why Did George Eads Suddenly Quit 'MacGyver'?

In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed late Monday that George Eads, who plays Jack Dalton on MacGyver, will be departing the CBS show.

The CSI alum informed showrunner Peter Lenkov and other producers of his decision to quit and requested to be let out of his long-term contract early, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eads has starred on the rebooted drama series — currently in its third season — since its debut in 2016 and his final episode will air sometime in 2019.

THR is also reporting that Eads' decision comes after voicing his desire to spend more time in Los Angeles with his daughter but the actor has also had some behavioral issues on set. He supposedly "stormed off" the show's Atlanta set in October after an "altercation" and this isn't the first incident Eads has been involved in.

During his 15-year career on CSI he took a leave of absence in 2013 because of an on-set argument with a pregnant writer over "creative issues," per Deadline. The actor missed several episodes in the CBS procedural's 14th season.

Eads also had issues with CSI in 2004 over salary renegotiations. He was briefly fired and then returned.

So, what will happen to Eads' Dalton? After all, he is MacGyver's (Lucas Till) right hand man.

Like any major actor who leaves a show, there's a chance his character could be killed off during a mission, as Fox did with Clayne Crawford's Riggs on Lethal Weapon. That move is, obviously, a permanent one.

Or the producers can do something like NCIS did with Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto, where the character moves on to do something different with his/her career, leaving the opening for a return or guest appearance.

What do you think is the better move? Sound off in the comments below!

MacGyver, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS