Casey Webb Tackles More Epic Eats in 'Man v. Food' Season 8

Armed with a serious love of food and years of experience in the restaurant business, Casey Webb travels the country in search of the most delicious dishes and epic eating challenges on Man v. Food.

And in the Cooking Channel series' eighth season, which premieres Tuesday, July 2, Casey is ready to battle more of the biggest, spiciest, and boldest foods around. From monstrous 30-pound bagel sandwiches to a plate of six ghost pepper tacos to massive shovel-sized portions of BBQ, nothing is too extreme for Casey to conquer.

Throughout the season, Casey is on a heroic journey as he goes head-to-head against the most outrageous foods served at hometown hotspots in cities in Alaska, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and more.

In each of the half-hour long episodes, he meets the restaurant owners and chefs making these extraordinary and mouthwatering menu items, getting an inside look at each indulgent dish.

Before tackling the over-the-top meals and timed food challenges, Casey receives sage advice from the local diners on how to emerge victorious. Casey is a man with a love for food up against epic eats in the ultimate battle of Man v. Food.

Man v. Food, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, July 2, 10/9c, Cooking Channel