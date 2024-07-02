Watch Guide: 2024’s Best July 4th TV & Movie Marathons
Independence Day is here. Not only is this the holiday to dust off the grill, take a trip to the pool, and gather all of your loved ones, but this is also the movie and TV marathon weekend of the year – my family personally would always turn on the annual Twilight Zone marathon, leaving Rod Serling as the omniscient voice of our family barbecue. This Fourth, there are plenty of options—from sit-coms like The Office to dramas like Yellowstone—ensuring there will be the perfect watch for everyone in the family.
Here’s the 2024 watch guide for this July 4th, from movies to marathons to fireworks. Happy watching!
Best 4th of July TV Marathons
This year, TV networks planned the perfect shows to binge with the family or to throw on in the background of your holiday party with friends and loved ones, guaranteeing there’s a show for everyone. The shows below are listed in order of air time (all times are Eastern).
- Ridiculousness – MTV, July 3 at 8 p.m. through July 5 at 10 a.m.
- Twilight Zone – Heroes&Icons, July 4 at 6 a.m. through July 8 at 6 a.m.
- Man v. Food – Cooking Channel, July 4 at 7 a.m. through July 5 at 3:30 a.m.
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – USA Network, July 4 at 8 a.m. through July 5 at 2 a.m.
- The Office – Comedy Central, July 4 at 9 a.m. through 11 p.m.
- Yellowstone – Paramount Network, July 4 at 11 a.m. through 10:30 p.m.
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives – Food Network, July 4 at 4 p.m. through July 5 at 4 a.m.
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out – VH1, July 4 at 4 p.m. through July 5 at 12 a.m.
- Gilligan’s Island – Sundance, July 6 at 2 a.m. through July 7 at 6 a.m.
- Get Smart – Catchy Comedy, July 6 at 12 p.m. through July 8 at 6 a.m.
Best 4th of July Movies on TV
Networks are lining up some of America’s greatest hits and favorite franchises for this year’s Independence Day. Whether you’re feeling like superhero blockbusters or timeless classics, TV has got a film for you that will leave you feeling red, white, and blue. (All times are Eastern.)
- Marvel Marathon (The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) – FX, July 4 at 7 a.m.
- American Pie and American Pie 2 Double Feature– E!, July 4 at 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- Lethal Weapon Movie Marathon – BET, July 4 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.
- A Few Good Men – BBC America, July 4 at 12:02 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Jurassic Park – TNT, July 4 at 12:15 p.m.
- Rocky Movie Marathon – AMC, July 4 at 3 p.m. through July 5 at 3 a.m.
- Independence Day – Freeform, July 4 at 7:50 p.m.
- The Patriot – MGM+, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- Yankee Doodle Dandy – Movies!, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- My Cousin Vinny – IFC, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- The Magnificent Seven – Grit, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- Space Jam – Vice TV, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- American Graffiti – TCM, July 5 at 3:45 a.m.
- Final Destination Movie Marathon – Pop TV, July 5 at 8 p.m. through July 6 at 3 a.m.
- Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood Double Feature – Vice TV, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Best 4th of July Firework Shows
Some of this year’s firework shows will be ones for the books. If you’re unable to watch your own, the shows below will be airing on TV the night of the big celebration. (All times are Eastern.)
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 8 p.m.
- Wawa Welcome America (ft. Ne-Yo and Kesha) – NBC10 and Cozi TV or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks at the National Mall – PBS, July 4 at 8 p.m.