Twilight Zone and Wild 'n Out
Independence Day is here. Not only is this the holiday to dust off the grill, take a trip to the pool, and gather all of your loved ones, but this is also the movie and TV marathon weekend of the year – my family personally would always turn on the annual Twilight Zone marathon, leaving Rod Serling as the omniscient voice of our family barbecue. This Fourth, there are plenty of options—from sit-coms like The Office to dramas like Yellowstoneensuring there will be the perfect watch for everyone in the family.

Here’s the 2024 watch guide for this July 4th, from movies to marathons to fireworks. Happy watching!

Best 4th of July TV Marathons

This year, TV networks planned the perfect shows to binge with the family or to throw on in the background of your holiday party with friends and loved ones, guaranteeing there’s a show for everyone. The shows below are listed in order of air time (all times are Eastern).

Best 4th of July Movies on TV

Networks are lining up some of America’s greatest hits and favorite franchises for this year’s Independence Day. Whether you’re feeling like superhero blockbusters or timeless classics, TV has got a film for you that will leave you feeling red, white, and blue. (All times are Eastern.)

Best 4th of July Firework Shows

Some of this year’s firework shows will be ones for the books. If you’re unable to watch your own, the shows below will be airing on TV the night of the big celebration. (All times are Eastern.)

  • Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 8 p.m.
  • Wawa Welcome America (ft. Ne-Yo and Kesha) – NBC10 and Cozi TV or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks at the National Mall – PBS, July 4 at 8 p.m.
