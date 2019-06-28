'Instinct' Sneak Peek: Dylan Is Puzzled by His Profile of the Killer (VIDEO)

Instinct is kicking off another summer of crime-solving with quite the chilly case for Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) and Detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic).

The two investigate the murder of a successful businesswoman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at how she was killed.

And while Lizzie thinks Dylan will be delighted to hear "you were right," he's a bit distracted while he looks at the body of their victim. "Only a sadistic killer would trap a woman in her own cryo-chamber so she freezes to death," he tells her, but something's not adding up with the crime scene.

Watch the video above to find out what has Dylan puzzled and what he knows is still to come on this case.

Also in the premiere, Dylan and Andy (Daniel Ings) look to continue their adoption search, and Detective Ryan Stock (Travis Van Winkle) arrives from Nebraska to hunt for a potential serial killer.

Instinct, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 9/8c, CBS