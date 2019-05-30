Summer TV Preview 2019: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More Returning Favorites

Big Little Lies

In an embarrassment of riches, Meryl Streep joins the A-list cast

A fundraiser in moneyed Monterey ends with a rapist (Alexander Skarsgård) dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs — and five women at the top with a guilty secret. Now that Liane Moriarty’s intricate novel has played out, the drama’s second season springs from an outline she provided for writer–exec producer David E. Kelley. “We go deep into how the lie changes the equation of these friends and their marriages,” he says of the widow, sensitive Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and her circle (Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz). Adds Kelley: “It escalates quickly.” Police are suspicious of the “accident.” And so is the victim’s mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), whose own past deeds haunt her. “She’s dealing with the deficits of her parenting,” Streep says, “and how you can’t go back in time and fix something.” — KH

Season Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, HBO