Eva Longoria & the 'Grand Hotel' Cast Tease Shocking Season Twists (VIDEO)

Grand Hotel may have premiered on ABC already, but there's plenty of mystery still surrounding those working at the titular family-owned establishment.

Set against the backdrop of Miami Beach, Grand Hotel follows patriarch and hotel owner Santiago Mendoza (Demián Bichir), his second wife Gigi (Roselyn Sánchez) and their grown up kids. Enjoying the finer things in life the Mendoza family's story mingles with the workers in the hotel providing a classic tale of the upstairs/downstairs story.

Things aren't always as they appear on the surface though and despite the elegance and luxury seen on the outside, building debt, scandals and other secrets bubble under the surface.

"Grand Hotel's a big epic family drama. There's murder, there's mystery — it's about a family running a business," says executive producer, director and star Eva Longoria. "Everything is personal when it comes to the business."

Longoria, along with the rest of the cast, tease a season loaded with juicy mysteries in the exclusive featurette above. The resounding word is that each week fans will be given new clues and little by little wild secrets will be revealed.

Starring Bichir, Sánchez, Longoria, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno, Grand Hotel is based on the Spanish series.

See what else the cast had to say about the season in the featurette above, and don't miss Grand Hotel, Mondays on ABC.

