'Grand Hotel' Canceled at ABC After 1 Season

ABC has canceled Grand Hotel after one season at the network.

The sudsy drama served as a summer favorite for viewers and was executive produced by star Eva Longoria. The cast was lead by Roselyn Sanchez and Demian Bichir, and starred a vast ensemble. Focusing on a family-owned hotel in Miami Beach, Grand Hotel followed the Mendoza family and all of their woes.

The news of the show's cancellation comes as a bit of a surprise considering the fan fervor that surrounded the title and the cliffhanger ending which left Mendoza patriarch Santiago (Bichir) bleeding on the ground after being shot by an assailant who's identity remained unclear.

Now we may never know, but at least for 13 episodes fans were able to enjoy the upstairs/downstairs story focusing on the hotel owners and their loyal staff. The series was based on a Spanish television show, and aired June 17 through September 9 on ABC.

