TV News Roundup: 'Masters of Doom' from Franco Brothers, 'Sacred Lies Casting' & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

USA Network Orders Masters of Doom Pilot

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones Season 2 Cast Revealed

USA Network has given a pilot order to the seriesbased on the first installment of David Kushner's nonfiction book telling the true story of two computer geniuses, who along with a band of misfits, created the hit '90s game DOOM. Currently, James and Dave Franco are attached as executive producers alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, Jeremy Bell, Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard, Kushner and D.J. Goldberg. The pilot will be written by executive producer Tom Bissell.

The cast for Season 2 of Facebook Watch's Blumhouse Television series Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones has been unveiled. According to Deadline, joining the anthology series in Season 2 are Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander, Kimiko Glenn, Kristin Bauer, Antonique Smith, Siobhan Williams, Emily Alyn Lind and Odiseas Georgiadis.

All Creatures Great and Small Gets a 21st Century Update

Channel 5 is reportedly working on a new adaptation of James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small, which will be co-produced by PBS's Masterpiece. According to Deadline, the adaptation will be six episodes with an additional Christmas special. Howards End and Wolf Hall producer Playground is behind the project as well. All Creatures Great and Small had previously been adapted to films and TV in the '70s.

It's a Kim Possible Reunion

Kim Possible costars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle got together for Romano's YouTube channel to bring Ron Stoppable's Naco creation to life. See the former Disney stars collaborate in the video above.