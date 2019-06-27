'JAG' Reruns to Air on WGN America: Should Fans Hope a Revival Is Next?

If you're itching to watch (or rewatch) JAG, the series that kickstarted the very popular NCIS franchise, especially after that reunion on NCIS: Los Angeles, you're in luck.

WGN America announced Thursday that the longest-running military drama in the history of television is joining its lineup, beginning with a two-day "JAG of July" marathon on Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, at 9am/8c.

The series will then air every weekday for two hours starting at 4/3c except for Wednesdays, when it will run until 12am/11pmc. All 10 seasons will air in chronological order.

The show followed an elite legal wing of officers trained as lawyers who investigate, prosecute, and defend those accused of military crimes including murder, treason, and terrorism. It starred David James Elliott as Navy lawyer and officer Harmon "Harm" Rabb, Jr., Catherine Bell as Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie, Patrick Labyorteaux as former law clerk turned attorney Bud Roberts, and Scott Lawrence as Harm's friend at the Navel Academy Commander Sturgis Turner.

JAG was created and executive produced by Donald P. Bellisario and produced by Belisarius Productions in association with Paramount Television for CBS.

This news comes after a major JAG reunion in Season 10 of NCIS: Los Angeles. Elliott and Bell reprised their old characters to aid in the investigation into a group of ISIS sympathizers aboard the USS Allegiance. The finale ended with a major cliffhanger that means they'll both have to return for Season 11.

Though there wasn't much time to catch up on Harm and Mac's lives, we did learn that things didn't work out between them and they hadn't seen each other in nine years. Hopefully we'll find out more when the CBS drama returns in the fall.

Could the original series airing on WGN America be a sign that rumors of a JAG revival could amount to something? In April, TVLine reported that CBS was "testing the waters for a new edition of JAG that would star Elliott and Bell" and NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said that it was up to the network.

It's unknown if anything will actually happen, and for now, fans should just plan to stay tuned in the fall to see what NCIS: LA brings next for their favorite JAG characters. And, in the meantime, you can use this summer to watch the original series. (NCIS fans won't want to miss Season 8 Episodes 20 "Ice Queen" and 21 "Meltdown.")

JAG of July marathon, Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, 9am/8c, WGN America