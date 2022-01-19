12 ‘JAG’ Stars Who Appeared on ‘NCIS,’ ‘LA,’ ‘New Orleans’ & ‘Hawai’i’

Without JAG, we wouldn’t have 19 seasons of NCIS, 13 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, seven seasons of the completed NCIS: New Orleans, and now the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i.

JAG introduced its fans to the world of NCIS and Mark Harmon‘s Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team through two episodes, “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” in Season 8.

Since then, some of the actors from the original series have appeared on the spinoff and its spinoffs, LA, New Orleans, and Hawai’i. Sometimes they’ve reprised their original roles. Other times, they’ve played new characters, even though all four shows share a universe. David James Elliott (Harmon Rabb Jr.) and Catherine Bell (Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie) even reprised their JAG roles in multiple episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see the JAG actors who have appeared on one of the NCIS shows.