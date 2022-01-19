12 ‘JAG’ Stars Who Appeared on ‘NCIS,’ ‘LA,’ ‘New Orleans’ & ‘Hawai’i’

Meredith Jacobs
5 Comments
JAG, season 10
Monty Brinton/CBS

Without JAG, we wouldn’t have 19 seasons of NCIS, 13 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, seven seasons of the completed NCIS: New Orleans, and now the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i.

JAG introduced its fans to the world of NCIS and Mark Harmon‘s Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team through two episodes, “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” in Season 8.

Since then, some of the actors from the original series have appeared on the spinoff and its spinoffs, LA, New Orleans, and Hawai’i. Sometimes they’ve reprised their original roles. Other times, they’ve played new characters, even though all four shows share a universe. David James Elliott (Harmon Rabb Jr.) and Catherine Bell (Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie) even reprised their JAG roles in multiple episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see the JAG actors who have appeared on one of the NCIS shows.

David James Elliott as Harmon Rabb, Jr. in NCIS Los Angeles
Erik Voake/CBS

David James Elliott (Harmon Rabb, Jr. on JAG)

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 10 Episode 23 “The Guardian”

Season 10 Episode 24 “False Flag”

Season 11 Episode 1 “Let Fate Decide”

Catherine Bell as Sarah
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Catherine Bell (Sarah MacKenzie on JAG)

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 10 Episode 24 “False Flag”

Season 11 Episode 1 “Let Fate Decide”

Season 11 Episode 22 “Code of Conduct”

Battle Scars
Cliff Lipson/CBS

John M. Jackson (A.J. Chegwidden on JAG)

NCIS:

Season 10 finale “Damned If You Do”

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 8 Episode 15 “Payback,” Episode 21 “Battle Scars,” and Episode 22 “Golden Days”

Season 9 Episode 8 “This Is What We Do,” Episode 13 “Các Tù Nhân,” and Episode 14 “Goodbye, Vietnam”

Dark Secrets
Eddy Chen/CBS

Patrick Labyorteaux (Bud Roberts Jr. on JAG)

NCIS:

Season 1 Episode 2 “Hung Out to Dry”

Season 14 premiere “Rogue”

Season 15 Episode 12 “Dark Secrets”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.35.12 PM
CBS

Scott Lawrence (Sturgis Turner on JAG)

**Playing a new character, Captain Thomas Lind, NCIS (above):

Season 8 Episode 14 “A Man Walks Into a Bar”

**Playing a new character, Judge Malcolm Keen, NCIS: Hawai’i:

Season 1 Episode 11 “The Game”

NCIS: New Orleans
Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images

Zoe McLellan (Jennifer Coates on JAG)

**Playing a new character, Meredith Brody, NCIS: New Orleans:

Seasons 1 and 2

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.14.51 PM
CBS

Randy Vasquez (Victor Galindez on JAG)

**Playing a new character, ATF Special Agent Phillip Caffey, NCIS:

Season 12 Episode 20 “No Good Deed”

**Playing a new character, Naval Intelligence Commander Downey, NCIS: New Orleans:

Season 3 Episode 19 “Quid Pro Quo”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.21.12 PM 1
CBS

Terry O'Quinn (Thomas Boone on JAG)

**Playing a new character, Colonel Will Ryan, NCIS:

Season 1 Episode 15 “Enigma”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.28.59 PM
CBS

Steven Culp (Clayton Webb on JAG)

**Playing a new character, Commander William Skinner, NCIS:

Season 5 Episode 6 “Chimera”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.25.37 PM
CBS

Meta Golding (Tali Mayfield on JAG)

**Playing a new character, Jess Traynor, NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 2 premiere “Human Traffic”

Screen Shot 2019-04-18 at 5.23.22 PM
CBS

David Andrews (Gordon Cresswell on JAG)

**Playing a new character, U.S. Secretary of Defense Errol Coyne, NCIS:

Season 13 premiere, “Stop the Bleeding”

The Seventh Child
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Alicia Coppola (Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman on JAG)

NCIS:

Season 1 Episode 18 “UnSEALed”

Season 2 Episode 7 “Call of Silence”

Season 2 Episode 21 “Hometown Hero”

**Playing a new character, FBI Agent Lisa Rand, NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 2 Episode 5 “Little Angels”

Season 6 Episode 20 “Rage”

Season 7 Episode 19 “The Seventh Child”

Season 9 Episode 17 “The Monster”

