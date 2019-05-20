'NCIS: LA' Finale Had Bad News for Fans of 'JAG's Harm & Mac

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 10 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles, "False Flag."]

On the one hand, there's still hope for JAG's Harm (David James Elliott) and Mac (Catherine Bell). On the other hand, time has not been kind for their relationship.

Mac joins Harm in helping the NCIS: Los Angeles team track down a group of ISIS sympathizers on board his ship, the USS Allegiance, in "False Flag." When Hetty (Linda Hunt) brings her into the fold, Mac reveals that she and Harm haven't seen each other in nine years.

Though he passed up a JAG position in London and joined her in San Diego, he needed to return to the fight. "We were engaged, but we were living completely separate lives," Mac explains. But he's doing great and on track to getting his own ship and even becoming an admiral, she continues.

As for her career, she had to take the opportunity to work with the State Department, but it "meant that the pretense of our marriage was over," she says. "My life is good. Some things just don't work out."

However, as Hetty points out, "the final chapter isn't written yet."

As for the actual reunion, it takes place across a secure video chat, with him on his ship and her in the Ops Center. Considering the severity of the case at hand, most of their conversation revolves around that.

"XO, it's good to see you," Mac says. Though Harm only tells the others about their professional relationship, once they have a moment alone, he tells her she looks "great." "You haven't changed," she says in reply. "Life at sea suits you."

Hetty's words suggest there's hope yet for Harm and Mac. After all, the finale does end with a major cliffhanger, one that would make their absences in the Season 11 premiere quite noticeable. Perhaps once the world is saved and World War III has been thwarted, they'll have a chance to really talk. But what doesn't bode well for them is Mac's comment that "life at sea suits" him and what we've seen from Harm on board in these last two episodes of Season 10.

That could, of course, change, especially given however the cliffhanger is resolved. It may also depend on if there is a future for these JAG characters beyond these NCIS: LA appearances.

For now, fans can only hope that the future doesn't remain so bleak for the couple, especially since some are angry Harm and Mac didn't get a happily ever after.

Am I the only one who feels like the proverbial rug was jerked from under my feet by @NCISLA? Why tease us with Harm & Mac only to sucker punch us with THAT kind of backstory? #JAG #HarmandMacForever Very bad form in this fan’s opinion 😑 — Kat (@scarlett0678) May 20, 2019

What is the point of bringing Mac and Harm back on screen after 15 years and destroy their story? #JAG #NCISLA — Daniela (@DaniDiamond) May 20, 2019

I'd be angry about the Harm/Mac stuff if I didn't half expect them to be in the situation they currently are. I'd rather their story be left alone than set up for another decade of will they/won't they. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/FDSBvfVLbG — Bex 🏔✈️ (@awrighterinbriz) May 20, 2019

However, other fans are hopeful that Harm and Mac do have a future together.

That is the end of their relationship. Just like hetty said “the final chapter isn’t written yet.” So there is still hope for Harm and Mac. I respect the writers for keeping that storyline open. — Mike Stark (@MikeStarkCA) May 20, 2019

Tonight reminded me why I ❤ Hetty. Love seeing Harm & Mac. Reminded me of "What/If" from "JAG". Harm & Mac found their way back then too. Hetty said their story is not over so there's hope. — Kathy Eaton (@KathyOpus) May 20, 2019

Sound off with your thoughts on Harm and Mac's relationship status in the comments below.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11, Fall 2019, CBS