16 Times ‘NCIS’ Lost One of Its Own (PHOTOS)
1 of
The NCIS agents have a dangerous job, and they don’t always make it home.
While Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) team hasn’t lost many members over the years — and fans even recently found out that someone they thought was dead is actually very likely alive (Hello, Ziva!) — the agency has lost more than its fair share.
And we know these characters are actually dead because we’ve seen it happen on-screen or the bodies after. Click through the gallery above to see all the members of NCIS (and those who have worked with them) who have died over the years.
NCIS, Season 17, Fall 2019, CBS
