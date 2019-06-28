What's Streaming on Showtime in July 2019
Showtime continues to heat up the summer streaming season in July with the premieres of the four-part docuseries Shangri-La from Academy Award and Emmy winner Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor, 20 Feet From Stardom) and Grammy winning producer Rick Rubin and Lavell Crawford's new comedy special Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny! — there's something for every mood.
Viewers can continue to stream all-new episodes of City on a Hill, The Loudest Voice and Our Cartoon President (until its season finale on July 14). The network’s first-ever late-night talk show Desus & Mero airs Mondays and Thursdays nights until its summer hiatus beginning August 5.
Subscribers can also watch new sports offerings and hit movies including the television premiere of the Al Pacino-led Danny Collins, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and also stars Annette Bening and Jennifer Garner and thriller Hotel Artemis starring Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown.
ORIGINAL SERIES:
City on a Hill
Sundays at 9/8c
Set in early ’90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). City on a Hill also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan).
The Loudest Voice
Sundays at 10/9c
The limited series stars Academy Award winner Russell Crowe and is based on extensive reporting by Gabriel Sherman in his bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with more than 600 people, and Sherman’s reporting for New York magazine. The series also stars Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks), Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (Layer Cake), Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Simon McBurney (The Theory of Everything) and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders, The Mummy).
Our Cartoon President
Season Finale, Sunday, July 14, 8/7c
Season two features President Trump trying to convince the American people that he's the greatest, least criminal president in history as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to win back the Democratic base from newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Desus & Mero
Mondays and Thursdays at 11/10c
Desus & Mero airs on Mondays and Thursday nights from New York City and features popular TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. Upcoming guests will include Zendaya, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Meyers and many more.
DOCUMENTARY FILMS:
Shangri-La
Premieres Friday, July 12 at 9/8c
With Rick Rubin’s iconic studio in Malibu as the backdrop, Shangi-La is a four-part docu-series that focuses on creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making. Morgan Neville directed the first two episodes of the series, and the final two are directed by Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol).
COMEDY:
Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!
Premieres Saturday, July 6 at 10:35/9:35c
Filmed at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio, Lavell Crawford is funnier – and skinnier – than ever. After losing over 120 pounds, the comic offers his unique take on everything from being a fan of first-term President Obama and the recent government shutdown to his weight-loss journey and the best way to deal with cops in 2019.
SPORTS:
Davis vs. Nunez
Saturday, July 27 at 9 PM ET/PT (LIVE)
Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis will defend his WBA title in a championship homecoming against mandatory challenger Ricardo "Cientifíco" Nunez live on Showtime.
NEW MOVIES:
Available July 1
13 Going on 30
6 Bullets
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle
Air Force One
Ali
The Aspern Papers
Bachelor Party Vegas
Balls of Fury
Basic
Beverly Hills Ninja
Black '47 (Premiere)
Blankman
Cadillac Man
The Changeover
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cocktail
Cujo
Danny Collins (Premiere)
Days of Thunder
Faster
General Magic (Premiere)
Girlfight
Glory
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Heaven's Gate
Hotel Artemis (Premiere)
An Invisible Sign
John Carpenter's Escape from L.A.
Jurassic Galaxy
Kaboom
The King's Speech
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Ledge
Look Who's Talking
The Man on the Train
The Mechanic (2011)
Midnight in Paris
Money Train
The Monster Squad
My Girl
My Life
The Other Boleyn Girl
Peep World
Piranha (2010)
Primal Fear
The Pursuit of Happyness
Revenge
Revolver
Ronin
Rounders
The Rundown
The Russian Bride
Senna
Snake Eyes
Super
Tabloid
The Three Musketeers
Total Recall
Turner & Hooch
Valkyrie
Vantage Point
White Chicks
Available July 8
3:10 To Yuma