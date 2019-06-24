Showtime's '100%: Julian Edelman' Looks at an Unlikely Journey to Super Bowl MVP

Narrated by acclaimed actor Michael Rapaport, Showtime will premiere its documentary film 100%: Julian Edelman on Friday, June 28.

The doc features original conversations with everyone from Mark Wahlberg to Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders. It's an imaginative look inside New England Patriots' Julian Edelman’s underdog journey from major injury and NFL suspension to Super Bowl MVP in 2019.

When injury and controversy threatened Julian Edelman’s NFL career, he returned to his father, an auto mechanic, to fix what was broken. 100% is an intimate behind the scenes look at the three-time Super Bowl Champion during a critical juncture in his life.

After a dramatic victory in Super Bowl 51, Edelman suffered a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. The film joins Edelman as he attempts to overcome the challenge of a season ending surgery and PED suspension all while exposing the unorthodox origins that built him into one of the NFL’s most affable stars.

100%: Julian Edelman enters into Edelman’s inner circle of family, friends and fellow football players, while traversing the complex relationship between a father and a son who sacrifice everything to make it to the NFL. Viewers come to understand what drives the undersized former junior college quarterback, and why you do not bet against Julian Edelman.

