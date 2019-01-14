Dog the Bounty Hunter & Wife Beth Return to TV With WGN America's 'Dog's Most Wanted'

WGN America is bringing Duane "Dog" Chapman back to TV with their latest unscripted series, Dog's Most Wanted.

Teaming up once again with his wife Beth Chapman, the former Dog the Bounty Hunter star will work with other law enforcement professionals as they track down wanted fugitives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter production is set to begin early this year and will be the network's first unscripted series in five years.

"America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade," said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America in a statement. "In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters."

Tagging along with Dog and Beth are professionals known as "The Dirty Dozen," who pursue criminals on most-wanted lists for the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and state law enforcement agencies. As of now, Dog's Most Wanted first season episode count stands at 10.

Chapman's TV career began in 2003 with A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for more than 200 episodes and eight seasons through 2012. After the series was canceled, Dog and his family moved on to CMT with Dog and Beth: On the Hunt until that show ended in 2015.

