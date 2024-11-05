Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Bonnie Chapman Details Amazing 58-Pound Weight Loss

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Bonnie Chapman has been opening up about her weight loss journey, revealing how she shed 58 pounds in less than a year.

Chapman took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 1, where she posted a video about her body transformation. In the video, she revealed she had dropped 58 pounds over the past 10 months with the help of the injectable weight management medication Tirezepatide and Morph Health & Wellness.

“I have PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), and it has made losing weight impossible my entire life,” Chapman said. “I have probably not weighed this much since I was prepubescent.”

She added, “I’m really proud of how I got here. Tirezepatide also taught me how to make healthy weight decisions and healthy goals about what food I’m putting into my body.”

Chapman, who is one of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13 children and his eldest with late wife Beth Chapman, explained how she is eating healthier alongside taking the medication.

“I am so in love with the results,” she continued. “I am able to look at myself in the mirror and feel so proud of where I’ve gotten. I am at my goal weight. I don’t know if I would want to be any skinnier.”

Chapman has been open about her struggles with weight gain, telling her Instagram followers back in April that she once weighed 190 pounds. “I had gained weight from the loss of my mother but I’d also gained weight because in April of that year, I had lost my animals in a house fire and I lost the majority of my belongings,” she stated.

Beth Chapman passed away in June 2019 from throat cancer. She was 51 years old.

The rise in weight loss drugs has become trendy among celebrities over the past few years, with the diabetes medicine Ozempic becoming the go-to drug of choice.

Doctors, including England’s Professor Stephen Powis, have warned people about misusing such medications. “These are powerful medications that have side-effects and complications – and can in certain circumstances, be dangerous,” Powis said back in June.

He added, “So, they need to be used under medical supervision. They are absolutely not quick fixes for those who are otherwise healthy, who just want to lose a few pounds.”