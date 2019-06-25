John Stamos Addresses Lori Loughlin's Future on 'Fuller House's Final Season

When Fuller House fans tune in for the fifth and final season, they won't be seeing a familiar face: Lori Loughlin's Becky.

So, how will her absence be explained? It shouldn't be too hard, given that she did only recur in the previous four seasons. However, it might be strange to see Jesse around without his wife knowing that she's not there because of accusations against Loughlin in the college admissions bribery scheme.

But don't expect to find out what the plan is to address this on-screen yet, as John Stamos told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't know.

"We haven't [dealt with it] yet," he said. "I haven't been on the show yet, so it hasn't come up. I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on." While he's going to wait before really talking about it, he called it "a difficult situation for everyone involved."

Production has started on the final episodes of the Netflix series, but fans aren't going to have to say goodbye quite so fast. "We're going to drag it out," Stamos said, adding that Season 5 will be released in two parts and he expects it to focus on the girls' storylines.

And that might not even be the end for some of the Full House characters, at least if it were up to the actor.

"I think there's a lot of energy still with that show," he said. "There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. It's not going to go down easy. I'm not going to let it." He even suggested that a future series could explore what happened before the original show.

Fuller House, Fifth and Final Season, Coming soon, Netflix