'Good Girls' Season 3 Will See a New Character in the Mix

NBC's hit crime dramedy Good Girls has continued to grow more popular following its recent second season, so it only makes sense that the cast would begin to expand in Season 3.

Centering around Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman), Good Girls is supposedly adding a new "good girl" to the bunch, according to TV Line. As fans of the show will remember, Season 2 concluded with Beth looking to the future with a new criminal pursuit — her own counterfeit business.

Using her suburban mom skills and home kitchen, Beth presented her sister Annie and friend Ruby with her own in-house money, claiming that they could take over Rio's (Manny Montana) business themselves. But, Beth noted they could do with some help from another person with expertise in design.

That's where series creator Jenna Bans confirms the direction of the story, "Annie, Beth and Ruby will definitely need and seek out the expertise of a graphic designer," she told TV Line. She added that this character "might also be a suburban mom with a questionable background and has no interest in being a 'good' girl."

No word has been given on who will or has been cast, but the prospect of a new addition is certainly something to be excited about. Stay tuned for possible casting news as Season 3 of Good Girls nears.

Good Girls, Season 3, TBA, NBC