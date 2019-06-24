BET & Tyler Perry Team Up to Launch BET+ Streaming Service

Viacom's BET Network is teaming up with Tyler Perry Studios to bring viewers BET+, a streaming video on-demand service geared toward the African American audience.

The service will become available to viewers beginning this fall and will feature more than 1,000 hours of content including exclusive original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, specials and more from BET and Perry.

"African Americans are the leading consumers of streaming services, with higher SVOD adoption rates than other consumers, which is why we'er so excited to launch a premium product for this underserved audience. BET+ is a natural extension of BET's linear networ, which has been the leading home for black culture for decades. Our curated catalog and original programming will keep the BET+ content offering fresh, fueling subscriber growth, viewership and retention," said President of BET Networks, Scott Mills.

"Tyler Perry is the perfect partner for BET+. The combination of new, original shows and his giant library of popular movies, series and stage plays that Tyler brings to our joint venture creates an amazing product for his large and passionate fan base," Mills continued.

"In our industry, the way people consume content is constantly evolving. I've paid attention to my audience and what works for them and, for that reason, I'm very excited not only about the idea of partnering with BET to create new and exciting content, but also about the idea of giving people a personalized experience through the ability to curate the content they love to consume," Tyler Perry said in a statement.

"On a personal level, this will also be the first time I'll be working in areas like unscripted and variety television, which will afford me the opportunity to work in fresh, creative ways with new voices and to discover new talent."

Serving as the official platform for Perry's library, BET+ will also launch its first original series when it debuts in the fall. First Wives Club from Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver is set to premiere in conjunction with BET+ with 10 episodes. The series is a modern remake of the 1996 film with the same title which starred Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton. Starring in this new iteration are Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott.

Other projects slated for the service are an original new series from Will Packer, Tyler Perry and more. Among some of the other titles to be included in the library are beloved titles such as Real Husbands of Hollywood, The New Edition Story, The Quad, College Hill, Comic View, Hell Date and more.

The service will be available through Android devices, iOS devices and other streaming devices. Learn more about BET+ here and stay tuned for a specific launch date as fall approaches.