Get to Know the Cast of BET+’s ‘First Wives Club’ (PHOTOS)
One of the most memorable scenes in the 1996 flick First Wives Club is when Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton dance and sing on top of tables and chairs to the classic ’60s song, “You Don’t Own Me.” This scene — and movie — has made us laugh for two decades and inspired not only audiences, but a new generation of writers and films.
One of these inspired writers happens to be none other than Tracy Oliver, writer of the movie Girls Trip. Oliver created First Wives Club, a TV series based on the cult classic, now airing on BET+ and revolving around three women dealing with marital problems and clinging to sanity in true “don’t get mad, take half” spirit.
Click through the gallery to get to know the talented cast!
First Wives Club, Season 1, Now Streaming, BET+