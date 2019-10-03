Get to Know the Cast of BET+’s ‘First Wives Club’ (PHOTOS)

Bronx native Malik Yoba is a renowned actor and recipient of three NAACP Image awards. Yoba has starred in Cool Runnings, Blue in the Face, New York Undercover, Cop Land, and Empire.

You’ll probably recognize Mark Tallman from his role as Gavin on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Tallman has starred in movies such as Rough Night and Step Up 3D.

RonReaco Lee is an accomplished actor who has starred in movies such as Madea Goes to Jail, Guess Who, and Survivor’s Remorse. Lee famously played the character Tyreke on the hit ’90s series, Sister, Sister. On a recent interview on The Real, Lee stated that he would love to be part of a Sister, Sister reboot.

Ryan Michelle Bathe attended Stanford University and later received her MFA from New York University in 2001. Bathe, who is married to her college sweetheart, actor Sterling K. Brown, has made several appearances on some of our favorite shows, including Empire, ER, Girlfriends, How I Met Your Mother, and Trauma. Bathe will play Ari, a former lawyer who gave up practicing law to help run her husband’s political campaign.

Michelle Buteau is a hilarious and successful stand-up comedian and actress bringing years of experience and recognition to the set of First Wives Club. Esquire Magazine named her as one of the top 10 comedians to watch in 2017, and in 2018 her podcast, The Late Night Whenever, was listed as one of the best of the year by Time. Buteau has appeared on Key and Peele, Broad City, and films such as Someone Great and Isn’t it Romantic, just to name a few. Buteau will star as Bree, a doctor, mother, and recently separated woman.

Jill Scott is a poet, actress, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. Scott emerged in the music scene in the ’90s and has been making waves ever since with albums such as Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 and Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2. Scott’s discography is extensive, but it doesn’t just stop at music. Scott has appeared in movies such as Hounddog and Why Did I Get Married? In First Wives Club Scott will play Hazel, a R&B singer married to the president of the record label she’s signed to.

One of the most memorable scenes in the 1996 flick First Wives Club is when Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton dance and sing on top of tables and chairs to the classic ’60s song, “You Don’t Own Me.” This scene — and movie — has made us laugh for two decades and inspired not only audiences, but a new generation of writers and films.

One of these inspired writers happens to be none other than Tracy Oliver, writer of the movie Girls Trip. Oliver created First Wives Club, a TV series based on the cult classic, now airing on BET+ and revolving around three women dealing with marital problems and clinging to sanity in true “don’t get mad, take half” spirit.

Click through the gallery to get to know the talented cast!

First Wives Club, Season 1, Now Streaming, BET+