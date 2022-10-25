‘First Wives Club’: BET+ Unveils Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)

First Wives Club will officially return to BET+ for Season 3 beginning Thursday, November 17th with additional episodes dropping each week. The series, based on the 1996 movie of the same title, stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee, and Mark Tallman.

In season 3, the tight-knit group of girlfriends — Hazel (Scott), Bree (Buteau), and Jayla (Mitchenor) — continue to navigate the ups and downs of life and relationships together.

As teased in the trailer, above, we see Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding at a tropical paradise when the unexpected happens. Bree exclaims, “What in the Black version of Runaway Bride is going on?” It would seem that the wedding may have not gone forward as planned.

While Hazel copes by throwing herself into work where she clashes with Regina, Bree takes on a new lust for life by diving headfirst into new adventures and requesting that Alexa play the “freak-nasty” playlist, and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, new coworkers, shifting power dynamics, and one epic heist, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.

Along with the previously mentioned cast members, Season 3 will feature guest stars Deborah Cox, Essence Atkins, Tasha Smith, Valerie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, and more. Don’t miss the laughs, drama, and more as First Wives Club returns later this November on BET+. In the meantime, check out the trailer and stay tuned for more on the original.

First Wives Club, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 17, BET+