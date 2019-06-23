'Family Matters' Steve Urkel Meets Scooby-Doo & the Gang on 'Guess Who?' (PHOTO)

The list of celebrity guests in the upcoming Boomerang series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is growing.

The Mystery Inc. gang — Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo — will be joined by a different, special celebrity guest to get to the bottom of the mysteries in the weekly episodes, first on the Boomerang streaming service on Thursday, June 27, and then on Cartoon Network in July. The trailer has already offered a look at some of those guests, and now we know another celebrity joining them.

Jaleel White will be reprising his Family Matters' role of Steve Urkel, and the actor posted a first look at his character animated — and he has an UrkelBot with him — on Instagram on June 21.

"Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," White wrote in the caption. "Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff."

Other celebrity guests include NBA superstar Chris Paul, Ricky Gervais, Wanda Sykes, and Whoopi Goldberg. There will also be appearances from Sherlock Holmes, Wonder Woman, and Batman.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Boomerang