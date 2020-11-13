Scooby-Doo and Alex Trebek? You Gotta See This (VIDEO)

In a week that has seen a widespread celebration of Alex Trebek's good-natured gamesmanship, this is probably our favorite.

The Warner Bros Entertainment-owned Boomerang streaming service has made available a free episode of an upcoming Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? featuring a voice appearance by the late Jeopardy! host. And we've got your exclusive first look. We'll take "That's awesome" for $1000.

Trebek, who passed on November 8 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, recorded the guest spot for the episode, but it hadn't been scheduled to air yet. With so much attention being paid to his legacy and beloved status as an icon who didn't take himself too seriously, it's quite sweet to see the streaming service sharing that love with as many of his fans as possible.

Fittingly, the bit is as cheeky as Trebek was, as Velma, Shaggy and robot Max Kilobyte find that one of them is basically the anti-Ken Jennings while competing on an episode of Jeopardy! and testing Trebek's patience. Enjoy!

Scooy-Doo and Guess Who?, Boomerang.