'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' Unites Mystery Inc. With Celebrity Guests (VIDEO)

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang are back and bringing some famous friends along in Boomerang's upcoming Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Much like the classic original series, Guess Who? will see Scooby-Doo, Daphne, Fred, Velma and Shaggy putting their mystery-solving skills to the test. While flexing their investigative muscles, they'll have some help from pop-culture personalities, superheroes, sleuths and more.

Premiering Thursday, June 27, on the Boomerang streaming service, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will consist of 13 episodes which will be made available weekly. The service announced the show's arrival with an exciting first look that you can watch below.

The premiere episode will feature NBA superstar Chris Paul as a guest, but as seen in the sneak peek below, he's not the only celeb joining in on the fun. Superhero staples Wonder Woman and Batman will be included in the series, as well as literary icon Sherlock Holmes, Abraham Lincoln's ghost and a slew of real-life celebrities.

Sia, Ricky Gervais, Wanda Sykes, Whoopi Goldberg and more will pop up throughout the show's run. Don't miss these monster-sized mashups when Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? premieres June 27.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Boomerang