Worth Watching: Family Fare With 'Andi Mack' on Disney, 'Bravest Knight' on Amazon, 'Mr. Iglesias' on Netflix

A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

Andi Mack (8/7c, Disney Channel): The popular and socially relevant family comedy begins its final run of original episodes (through July 26) with back-to-back episodes. In the first Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) expresses her frustration over parents Bex (Lilan Bowden) and Bowie (Trent Garrett) canceling their wedding. Later, she joins her BFFs in taking a stand against a wasteful clothing company.

The Bravest Knight (streaming on Amazon Prime Video): If Andi Mack was groundbreaking in its depiction of an openly gay teen (Joshua Rush as Cyrus), consider this animated fantasy series, narrated by a pumpkin farmer-turned-knight, Sir Cedric (voice of Grey's Anatomy's T.R. Knight), who married the prince of his dreams, Andrew. The series, which opens with five episodes and more to premiere later this year, is based on Daniel Errico's children's book The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived, and follows Sir Cedric's narrative as he recounts his journey to 10-year-old adopted daughter Nia (Storm Reid), who's training to become a knight herself. An eclectic array of guest voices includes RuPaul, Christine Baranski, Bobby Moynihan (as young Cedric's troll sidekick), Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Steven Weber and Donna Murphy.

Mr. Iglesias (streaming on Netflix): Stand-up comedy fans know him as "Fluffy," but now Gabriel Iglesias takes center stage in a traditional multi-cam sitcom reuniting him with Cristela executive producer Kevin Hench. He plays a genial high-school teacher (take that, A.P. Bio) who's leading a class of gifted misfits with no help from a bullying assistant principal (Oscar Nuñez). Sherri Shepherd is among the co-stars.

Inside Friday TV: After fighting through space, time and alternate dimensions to find each other, it's finally time for a FitzSimmons (Iain De Caestecker as Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Simmons) reunion on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (8/7c) — if they can conquer their own demons… CBS's Whistleblower (9/8c) exposes a billion-dollar insurance fraud scheme involving unnecessary back surgeries in California… PBS's American Masters profiles Robert Shaw-Man of Many Voices (9/8c, check local listings at pbs.org), perhaps the most renowned choral music conductor ever.