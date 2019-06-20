'The Affair' Final Season Trailer: 'Forgiveness Is Hard' (VIDEO)

Showtime has released the first-look teaser for The Affair's fifth and final season. The series explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings them back together. And as the first trailer hints, "forgiveness is hard."

Showtime reveals that this season finds the characters in the aftermath of Season 4's horrific events and coming to terms with the consequences of their choices. Helen (Tierney) is caught up in a new affair with a charismatic movie star (guest star Claes Bang), who offers her everything her life's been missing.

This leaves Noah (West) to step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings Helen and Noah to their knees.

Ann Paquin joins the cast as Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie, who returns to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother. Additional Season 5 series regulars include Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand as Noah and Helen’s children, Whitney and Trevor Solloway; and Sanaa Lathan, as Janelle, Noah’s girlfriend and the principal at the school where he teaches.

New guest stars this season include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang and Lyriq Bent, with Russell Hornsby returning.

Check out the full trailer below:

The Affair, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, August 25, 9/8c, Showtime