'MAFS' Sneak Peek: Iris' Father Breaks Down at the Reception (VIDEO)

As any fan of Lifetime's experimental reality series Married at First Sight knows, tensions can often run high at these sudden weddings.

This week, one of the brides' parents isn't taking the situation well and we have an exclusive sneak peek at the moment. In the clip from Episode 2, we meet Iris — a 27-year-old religious virgin — and her more than skeptical father.

When Iris and her nice-enough new hubby Keith take to the dance floor, tears roll down her father's face. "That's my baby," he states in voice-over. "Letting go brings emotions and feelings I don't need."

Eventually the scene takes a turn as Iris's father decides to withdraw from his table at the reception ceremony to collect himself. Will he return?

Fans will have to tune in to see how it all works out but we can certainly expect to see more wedding day drama!

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime