Andrea Savage's 'I'm Sorry' Greenlit for Season 3 at truTV

Andrea Savage's comedy I'm Sorry is continuing its life at truTV as the network just greenlit a third season of the series.

Expected to arrive in 2020, WarnerMedia revealed the news in a release on Tuesday morning. Season 3 will be comprised of 10 episodes for the show's growing fanbase to consume in the next year.

I'm Sorry grew in notoriety during its second season as it followed Andrea (Savage) through her life as a comedy writer, wife and mom. Debuting in 2017, Andrea's story includes her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), Andrea's divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull) and friends.

The show has struck a chord with fans as it relays Andrea's relatable situations in a comedic way. Through the show's first two seasons, Savage has been applauded by fans for her TV portrayal of a mom.

Debuting in 2017, the series has continued to grow its audience which makes the renewal not at all surprising. "I am so, so thrilled to have another season to prove wrong the theory that just because you are a mom, you are not allowed to find buttholes funny #godswork," Savage said in a statement about I'm Sorry's third season renewal.

Savage also serves as executive producer alongside Joey Slamon, A24's Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island's Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

I'm Sorry, Season 3, Coming 2020, truTV