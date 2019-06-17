Is Something Going to Happen to Bonnie in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Big Little Lies, "Tell-Tale Hearts"]

We need to talk about Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz). The Monterey mom seems is barely treading water following the "accident" in which she pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) to his death in Season 1.

In Episode 2 of the second season, all of the women at the center of this gripping drama experienced their own drama, including Madeline's (Reese Witherspoon) infidelity coming to light, Renata's (Laura Dern) sudden legal issues, Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) Ambien-induced drive, and Jane's (Shailene Woodley) moment of truth with son Ziggy (Iain Armitage).

But Bonnie's mama drama with Elizabeth (new cast member Crystal Fox) only exacerbated her already withdrawn behavior. When Bonnie's husband Nathan (James Tupper) called Elizabeth to try and get Bonnie out of her funk, the decision backfired.

Tension between the mother-daughter duo was apparent, and perhaps its was Elizabeth's spiritualism that pushed things too far? She revealed she'd been having visions and placed a crystal and animal bone on Bonnie's bedside dresser in the middle of the night.

When Elizabeth expressed her concern about the visions and accused Bonnie of having them, she got defensive. Does Bonnie have visions and if so, what of? A newly released promo for the remainder of the season suggests that Bonnie's life could be in danger...

After feeling remorse for pushing Perry, she almost went to the police, went "hiking" in the middle of nowhere alone, and has remained closed up and quiet — all behaviors that signal concern. In the full-season promo, Bonnie is seen approaching water, and in a blurry frame we see what appears to be her floating body.

Could it just be a vision — a sequence not dissimilar to Jane chasing after her rapist in Season 1? Or could it be reality? One way or another, we're worried about the young yoga instructor.

One detail that could hint at Bonnie's watery end is when Elizabeth came into contact with her daughter by touching her arm. We're shown two flashes of bubbly blue screens, they're brief but telling. Later on in the episode Elizabeth tells Bonnie someone is drowning, whether it's metaphorical or literal has yet to be seen.

Big Little Lies, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO